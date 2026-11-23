The attorneys general of Oregon and Virginia have filed lawsuits against SpaceX Super Intelligence, accusing Elon Musk's conglomerate company of violating state consumer protection laws by allowing users of its Grok AI chatbot to create non-consensual sexually explicit content. The lawsuit alleged that SpaceXSI released Grok's "spicy mode" as a way to "push its lagging product to tens of millions of new users," which allowed for the creation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

"This lawsuit is about seeking justice for the millions of Virginians who maintain accounts on X and were misled by the company's false reassurances that their data and images would be safe on the platform," Jay Jones, Virginia's attorney general, said in a press release. "When xAI allowed Grok's creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they prioritized growth and engagement over safety, and they deceived the public about it."

This morning, X Safety posted that people using Grok for sexually explicit deepfakes "deliberately" violated the Terms of Service, adding that it will "keep testing and adjusting those protections as these abusers change tactics." X Safety also said that "protecting children is non-negotiable" and that CSAM "has no place on X or in Grok, and neither do explicit images of real people made without their consent."

X Safety's post also said that the company would "take appropriate measures, including actioning accounts and notifying law enforcement," when users circumvent Grok's safeguards to create this type of content. Earlier this year, SpaceXSI filed a lawsuit against one of its users for creating sexual images of real people without their consent.

Beyond Oregon and Virginia, SpaceXSI faced several regulatory investigations and lawsuits in response to users generating illegal content. The City of Baltimore pursued legal action against Musk's company, claiming that Grok broke the city's Consumer Protection Ordinance; the UK's media authority and the California attorney general launched separate investigations into xAI and Grok.