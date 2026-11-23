I thought the refresh rate wars might slow down after displays hit 1,000Hz, but apparently I was wrong. That's because today Samsung announced the 27-inch, which is the world's first 1,100Hz gaming monitor.

The new Odyssey G6 is based on a dual mode IPS panel that supports two native resolutions: QHD (2,560 x 1,440) and HD (1,280 × 720). It also features decent brightness (400 nits typical), HDR10+ certification, a blistering gray-to-gray response time of just 1ms and compatibility with both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync.

However, the big caveat with this display is that it can only reach its peak 1,100Hz refresh rate in HD mode, which means you can't enjoy its max resolution and max refresh rate at the same time. That said, even in QHD mode, the panel can still hit 600Hz, which is higher than the vast majority of monitors on sale today.

Meanwhile, to help optimize the monitor's capabilities, the G60H also comes with Samsung's Odyssey Clear Motion tech, which uses a custom algorithm to help reduce blur and keep images looking as sharp as possible. There's also a black equalizer feature that automatically adjusts brightness levels in dark scenes to increase perceived contrast.

Samsung

The G6's stand is also height adjustable and supports swivel, tilt and pivoting, but stops short at being able to go all the way into portrait orientation. And while it won't show up on a traditional spec sheet, I appreciate that Samsung gave the monitor what it calls Auto Source Switch+, which allows the display to detect and switch over to new inputs as soon as they are plugged in without you needing to manually do it via the small joystick controls on the back of the panel.

Now it sort of goes without saying that if you are wondering what kind of people or games can actually utilize a panel this fast, then a monitor like this probably isn't for you. But for pro-level FPS players where every frame really does make a difference, this could deliver just a little bit of extra competitive advantage.

Unfortunately, official pricing and a release date for the Odyssey G6 G60H are still to be determined, but if you're in the market for an 1,100Hz monitor, you'll probably want to start saving up now as displays like this often go for around $1,000 or more.