Kodak is hoping to create another influencer-fueled craze with its latest retro-inspired blind box offering, the SlideTag. Instead of a mini camera we saw with the Charmera, the SlideTag is equal parts photo display and item tracker, all crammed into a device that dangles off a keychain.

Taking inspiration from the Kodachrome slide mount from the 30s that displays film photos, the SlideTag lets you show off photos on a 1.54-inch e-ink display that can handle six colors and features a whopping 240 x 240 resolution. Much like the Charmera, the SlideTag is a lo-fi version of what you could buy, like a high-resolution digital photo frame or an actual AirTag, but it's a fun combination that has a lot of charm.

If you connect to Kodak's Memory Link app, you can program the SlideTag to display photo galleries and slideshows, or set it up as a to-do list, calendar, timer, QR code and name badge. At 16.6 grams, it's a little heavier than the AirTag, but it still has Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility, an IP54 rating, a replaceable battery and can connect to both Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub networks.

Kodak is repeating the blind box method for the SlideTag, meaning you'll get one of eight designs, or a much rarer secret edition at a 1 out of 64 chance. The SlideTag is currently available for $35 for a single blind box or $280 for an entire set, but the website has customer orders limited to a max of two blind boxes or one full set.