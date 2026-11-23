Even when they were well written, every GTA story has ultimately been about solving your problems with the accumulation of wealth. But Grand Theft Auto 6 specifically focuses on the systemic issues that make any version of the American Dream — saving money, buying a home and supporting a family with a fulfilling job — incredibly difficult for people living on the margins of society. The crushing weight of capitalism is always pressing down on you, just like in the real world.

Lucia Caminos committed an ill-conceived robbery, is subsequently sent to jail and is forced to claw her way back into civilian life with little support. Jason Duval joined the Army to escape his troubled youth and ends up serving as muscle for a small-time criminal. Much like the real Bonnie and Clyde, Lucia and Jason are driven by the need to escape poverty, but it's up to you to determine if they'll share a similar end.

I only have around 12 hours of GTA 6 under my belt so far (it's estimated to take around 50 hours to beat, and hundreds of hours to fully complete), but Rockstar clearly frames why our lead characters pursue a life of crime: beyond the generational poverty and lack of upward mobility, Lucia and Jason are also trying to build enough stability to reclaim custody of their infant son.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget.

When she decides to stick up a payday loan store (the existence of which is inherently predatory against low-income people), she's doing it to feed her kid, afford diapers and survive as a single mother. (Jason isn't aware of him at that point in the story.) It's hard to imagine Lucia making such a desperate decision if she had enough social support. But of course, that's not the American way.

Six months worth of baby formula costs upwards of $2,700 in the US,, whereas it's just $759 in the UK. And while America ranks fifth when it comes to the affordability of diapers changes worldwide, that's still around $1,200 a year — a significant cost for poor families. Lucia is lucky that her infant son is placed into kinship care with her aunt, instead of general foster care. Many kinship caregivers receive foster stipends to support their charges, and fostered children also receive Medicaid for free and low-cost healthcare. Ironically, biological parents don't get automatic state support for their kids, and Medicaid eligibility depends on the family's income.

Jason has his own problems. He left the Army after unspecified "trouble" and later worked for a low-grade private security firm. Given his testy relationship to the military, he says he can't receive any veteran home loan benefits, and that may also extend to other assistance, like employment transition and healthcare. He learns that it's easier to use the skills he's gained from the military as a tool for criminal violence, instead of following a more acceptable path like construction. He recommits to Lucia while she's in prison, and GTA 6 begins with him learning that she's about to be released with close supervision. (She's getting out not because of any legal changes in her case, but because her women's prison is too full.)

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

Jason gets to work rebuilding a small seaside home on loan from his criminal boss (played by the great character actor Stephen Root). It's clear he can put up drywall and nail down roof tiles. But even as he prepares for a more domestic life, he's pulled deeper into the criminal underworld. It gets him some extra cash, but it also makes him a less suitable caregiver for the son he's never met.

After Jason brings Lucia home from jail, it becomes all the more clear how difficult their life is going to be. GTA 6 centers heavily on their relationship (doing things like fixing up the house early on earns Lucia's favor, to the anger of online incels). But love won't be enough if they can't find a way to survive legitimately and build a safe home for their son. They can't even open a bank account, thanks to their poor credit scores. Instead, they're pushed towards a slimy Zelle/Venmo clone called BuckMe, which is specifically targeted at poor people.

It takes several hours before you can even use BuckMe or ATMs, though — until then, you're stuck hiding money under your floorboards. Jason is wise enough to start a small family fund, but it could all easily be lost if their home is robbed or destroyed (something to consider for later in the game.) GTA 6 is stricter towards players when it comes to money than previous entries in the series: You lose everything you're carrying if you're killed or arrested. If you have a run-in with the cops or some baddies after a big job, it could end up being a tremendous loss.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget.

"Everything is corrupt and rotten," Lucia says as she tries to convince Jason to hang out with her rich friends, who may be able to send more lucrative criminal work their way. "The only thing that matters is who you know and what you've got." It's a bleak point of view that might resonate with anyone who's observed the last decade of grift-driven American politics. Lucia's version of the American Dream is built on idolizing rich people living on luxury yachts and flaunting their ill-gotten wealth on social media. If society doesn't deem you worthy enough to even have a bank account, why abide by its rules?

You could try to strike it rich by robbing stores, banks and people on the street, but GTA 6's voluminous amounts of voice acting and complex character animation almost makes the prospect of random violence uncomfortably real. Sticking up a retail clerk feels bad, because you and the cashier you're aiming a gun at are both ultimately struggling to get by in an unfair country ruled by grifters. (I haven't seen the people in charge yet, but there are plenty of Trumpian parallels in the in-game right-wing TV channel Weasel.) If you try to jack the wrong car, you might get someone crashing out about how difficult their life is. Everybody hurts, even the people who seem to have it all.

Rockstar's version of America (through the lens of its Edinburgh home base) was purely a cartoonish satire in Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City. But the developer matured over time. Grand Theft Auto 4 was a gripping immigrant story about a man whose American Dream was simply to get rich in a new country. GTA 5 explored how three very different people might try to win at capitalism. I don't yet know if Lucia and Jason will find their way to a stable household, but GTA 6 is no power fantasy: its gameplay is built around how difficult just scraping by in America can be today.