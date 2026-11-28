Retention messages appear when you try to cancel an auto-renewing subscription billed through your Apple Account. You can cancel subscriptions directly through the app you subscribed to or by going to Settings > Your Account > Subscriptions. There, find the app you want to cancel, tap it and then tap Cancel Subscription. At that point, some apps may show you a retention message if the developer has implemented one. Apps can show you custom text, an image or even a retention offer when you try to cancel a subscription.

For example, an app might offer you a free trial or a discount on your next monthly payment if you're eligible and decide to stay. It's up to you whether to keep your subscription, and you'll see Cancel Subscription and Keep Subscription buttons. If an offer is available, there will be a Redeem button too. Developers have to set these features up, so not every app will show you a retention message or offer. Developers can create these messages through App Store Connect, the platform they also use to distribute apps to Apple devices.

Messages and offers may also vary between users of the same app, since developers can set up a specific offer for people who have paid for a minimum subscription period. Each app can have up to 10 different retention messages. Developers who want more control can request access to the Apple Retention Messaging API, which requires review and approval by Apple. The retention messages can also highlight what you'll miss out on if you cancel a subscription, such as access to exclusive in-app content.