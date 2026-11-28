Fundamentally, the purpose of Extend Unlock is to keep your device unlocked under certain circumstances after you've unlocked it once, meaning you don't have to constantly re-enter your PIN. This feature comes in three options: On-body detection (keeping your phone unlocked while it's on your person), Trusted places (your phone will stay unlocked in the locations you add to this section) and Trusted devices (which will keep your phone unlocked when connected to a trusted device via Bluetooth). Just be careful with which devices and places you select as trusted if you want to make sure your Android phone is secure, since your phone can remain unlocked in these locations even when someone else has it.

To get Extend Unlock up and running, simply head to Settings > Security and privacy > More security and privacy > Extend Unlock and customize your experience from there. Just keep in mind this path may be different depending on your device. From here, you can select devices that have already been paired with your phone via Bluetooth and add locations where you want your phone to remain unlocked.