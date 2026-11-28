The reason Android tends to win is Google Lens. The tool is preinstalled on most Android devices, and barcode scanning is an integral component. You can access it on an iPhone by way of the Google app, but of course that adds a trip to the App Store. You may be able to get similar results by using Visual Intelligence on iPhones with Apple Intelligence support (meaning the iPhone 15 Pro and later) — but Apple doesn't explicitly promise this. It could simply be relying on other details to come up with the same info, such as product art.

Both Android and iPhone users can launch Lens via the camera icon in Google Search. There may be a pop-up when the barcode is in frame. If not, hit the shutter button, and you'll be provided with whatever Google deems relevant info, such as pricing.

This is where specialized apps come into play. If your main concern is nutrition, for example, it's going to be preferable to download a calorie-counting app like Cronometer or MacroFactor. These pull from common databases to log not just calories but your intake of proteins, carbs and fats, as well as vitamins and minerals. I consider this essential for my weightlifting hobby, since too few calories or proteins can cripple progress. Be warned that some of these apps require a subscription, or strongly encourage it by gatekeeping features.

There are a variety of free, generic barcode scanner apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play, but browse reviews before you download one. As the saying goes, if a product is free, you're probably the real product. You might be bombarded with intrusive ads or discover that your data is being sold to unethical brokers. Many people don't trust Google either, but it's at least a known entity.