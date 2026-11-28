Using your phone to scan a barcode and identify products is surprisingly easy
Scanning a barcode can get you a lot of info with very little effort.
As much as smartphones can give us grief, it's hard to deny that their integration into our lives is often a good thing. People credit fitness apps and the better smartwatches out there for turning around their health, for example. Whenever Apple announces a new Apple Watch — and occasionally, apropos of nothing — the company is fond of trotting out customers who say the product saved their life.
Scanning barcodes might seem trivial by comparison, but not necessarily. They can reveal the facts about what you're eating, for example, which might help you avoid allergens or cut sugars and trans fats from your diet. At a hardware store, learning details about a product might save you confusion or a little money during a home renovation.
Consider this a quick primer on your options, which are going to depend on your platform and the apps you use, with the edge going to Android users. Not that an iPhone is incapable — it's just a question of what Apple supports out of the box.
How to scan barcodes with an iPhone or Android device
The reason Android tends to win is Google Lens. The tool is preinstalled on most Android devices, and barcode scanning is an integral component. You can access it on an iPhone by way of the Google app, but of course that adds a trip to the App Store. You may be able to get similar results by using Visual Intelligence on iPhones with Apple Intelligence support (meaning the iPhone 15 Pro and later) — but Apple doesn't explicitly promise this. It could simply be relying on other details to come up with the same info, such as product art.
Both Android and iPhone users can launch Lens via the camera icon in Google Search. There may be a pop-up when the barcode is in frame. If not, hit the shutter button, and you'll be provided with whatever Google deems relevant info, such as pricing.
This is where specialized apps come into play. If your main concern is nutrition, for example, it's going to be preferable to download a calorie-counting app like Cronometer or MacroFactor. These pull from common databases to log not just calories but your intake of proteins, carbs and fats, as well as vitamins and minerals. I consider this essential for my weightlifting hobby, since too few calories or proteins can cripple progress. Be warned that some of these apps require a subscription, or strongly encourage it by gatekeeping features.
There are a variety of free, generic barcode scanner apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play, but browse reviews before you download one. As the saying goes, if a product is free, you're probably the real product. You might be bombarded with intrusive ads or discover that your data is being sold to unethical brokers. Many people don't trust Google either, but it's at least a known entity.
A few notes on QR codes and AI search
An important point to make is that barcodes are not the same thing as QR codes. We mention this just because if that's what you're after, you probably don't even need Google Search. Both iPhones and Android devices can detect QR codes automatically in their camera apps, letting you tap on links to open them.
Note that if an item lacks either a barcode or a QR code, Google Lens and Visual Intelligence can step up to the plate, but take their results with a grain of salt. Those features rely on Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence, respectively, which are vulnerable to hallucinations. The same goes for any other generative AI app you might have, such as ChatGPT.
Being tied to databases, barcodes are more concrete sources of info. You may need to do further searches to get the details you're looking for — a store listing won't necessarily tell you how to install a product, for instance — but it's better than being led astray by AI mistaking it for something similar.