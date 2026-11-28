Infinity Vision vs. IMAX: what's the difference?
Infinity Vision is a theater certification program rather than a specific camera or film type.
With the release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the associated campaign from the director to drive audiences toward IMAX screenings, the public has gained a better understanding of the premium film format. IMAX and Dolby Cinema are the two main such formats moviegoers will encounter with their popcorn fare. However, with the impending release of Disney's Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel is hyping up a new theater experience called Infinity Vision, which it claims will be the best way to see the star-stuffed superhero spectacle.
This has led to a number of questions from fans. What is Infinity Vision? How can I tell which theaters near me are showing Doomsday in Infinity Vision? Will Infinity Vision make Robert Downey Jr. seem like the right choice as Doctor Doom, or will that casting still reek of desperation? We are here to answer the first two questions.
Crucially, Infinity Vision is a theater certification program, not a premium large format (PLF). It is not a camera and projection technology like IMAX, nor a projection and sound specification like Dolby Cinema. Many theaters that were previously regular theaters have retroactively received the Infinity Vision certification by simply meeting the requirements set forth by Disney.
The standard to become Infinity Vision certified is simple. According to Disney, a qualifying auditorium must have "big screens, with bright images and outstanding sound." Digging deeper, Deadline found that the specific requirements are a screen at least 45 feet wide, with a sound system "like" Dolby Atmos or 7.1-channel surround and a brightness level of at least 14 foot-lamberts in 2D, or 6 foot-lamberts in 3D. Cinema chain Landmark confirms this on its own website.
IMAX is, like, a whole thing
By contrast, IMAX is the gold standard of PLFs. In some cases, like The Odyssey, it is an entire filmmaking process that begins with a specialized, 70mm camera and continues all the way to the projection booth, where a complicated machine weighing two tons spools the film into a projector, which broadcasts it to a screen measuring 59 by 79 feet, paired with a custom DTS audio system. There are only a few dozen true-blue 70mm IMAX screens on the planet, just 25 of which are in the US. Very few people working today know how to work on the bespoke equipment, as moviegoers in Denver kept finding out the hard way, with the city's only such projector experiencing multiple breakdowns during The Odyssey's initial wide release. IMAX 70mm should not be confused with IMAX with Laser, launched in 2012, which projects a digital version of the film with two 4K projectors.
There are further degrees of IMAX-ness to be had. When enough of a movie is filmed with a specialized 15-perf 65mm IMAX camera at a 1.43:1 aspect ratio for a 70mm print, as with Christopher Nolan's recent films Oppenheimer and The Odyssey, it can claim the label of "shot with IMAX," while those using a mix of "IMAX-certified" cameras can still take advantage of an IMAX-first workflow and slap the "Filmed for IMAX" moniker on the film. Both existing Dune flicks were shot this way (though the program did not exist when the first Dune was shot and therefore that film did not claim the "Filmed for IMAX" label). The Odyssey is the only movie thus far to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras.
If Infinity Vision is essentially a label slapped on slightly above average theaters, what's the point in creating it? That's a question Marvel fans have been asking since Disney rolled out the certification, and it's a fair one. Speculation has swirled online, but one glaring fact seems ripe with explanation.
Infinity Vision is extremely finite
Infinity Vision isn't much of a standard, and when you parse the language, it may include most modern theater auditoriums. The average, modern multiplex movie theater screen is already at least 45-feet wide, so only those below the curve will fall out of consideration. As for sound, most standard auditoriums have either a 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound system, so the herd is only culled slightly more by that requirement. The brightness requirement, however, is the most unserious of the three. Digital movies are already projected in 14 foot-lamberts of brightness according to standards set forth by Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI), an industry consortium. In fairness, ScreenCrush points out that many theaters fall short of that requirement, so Infinity Vision may help audiences identify which theaters were failing to provide them with a proper moviegoing experience in the first place.
The release window for Avengers: Doomsday will overlap with that of Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited Dune: Part Three, and the latter film had already booked IMAX theaters well in advance. As pointed out by SlashFilm, Infinity Vision may be an attempt by Disney to avoid making its biggest tentpole MCU movie in years look like an also-ran. There's no denying the MCU has fallen from the peak of its pre-COVID powers, even as the latest film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day racked up a billion dollars in box office less than a week out from release and more-than doubled that figure since. Dune is also the critical darling, whereas the Avengers movies were often bemoaned by cinema purists during their heyday. To no longer have the market power needed to command at least a share of IMAX screens may feel like yet another dent on the MCU's battered brand halo.