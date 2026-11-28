With the release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the associated campaign from the director to drive audiences toward IMAX screenings, the public has gained a better understanding of the premium film format. IMAX and Dolby Cinema are the two main such formats moviegoers will encounter with their popcorn fare. However, with the impending release of Disney's Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel is hyping up a new theater experience called Infinity Vision, which it claims will be the best way to see the star-stuffed superhero spectacle.

This has led to a number of questions from fans. What is Infinity Vision? How can I tell which theaters near me are showing Doomsday in Infinity Vision? Will Infinity Vision make Robert Downey Jr. seem like the right choice as Doctor Doom, or will that casting still reek of desperation? We are here to answer the first two questions.

Crucially, Infinity Vision is a theater certification program, not a premium large format (PLF). It is not a camera and projection technology like IMAX, nor a projection and sound specification like Dolby Cinema. Many theaters that were previously regular theaters have retroactively received the Infinity Vision certification by simply meeting the requirements set forth by Disney.

The standard to become Infinity Vision certified is simple. According to Disney, a qualifying auditorium must have "big screens, with bright images and outstanding sound." Digging deeper, Deadline found that the specific requirements are a screen at least 45 feet wide, with a sound system "like" Dolby Atmos or 7.1-channel surround and a brightness level of at least 14 foot-lamberts in 2D, or 6 foot-lamberts in 3D. Cinema chain Landmark confirms this on its own website.