TP-Link is known for its home networking products, but it branched out into smart home with its Tapo series and now offers dozens of great options on a budget. The $79 Tapo C465 MagCam 4K has an 8MP camera that records in 4K, 135-degree field-of-view, IR LEDs with full-color night vision, microSD card slot that lets you add up to 512GB storage, two-way audio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and IP65 dust and water resistance. There's also a 7,800mAh battery with an integrated solar panel, and you don't need to take down the camera to recharge; just 50 minutes of daily sunlight is enough to charge the built-in battery.

The C465 is easy to install thanks to a magnetic base, and it is fully wireless. It also has up to 18x digital zoom, motion detection with real-time alerts and Google Assistant and Alexa integration. Full-color night vision is a clear differentiator with Tapo cameras, and the app makes it easy to configure the cameras, set up activity zones (like a driveway), view stored footage and much more. You can access the camera feed from anywhere, and it is secured with AES 128-bit encryption. As the camera data is stored locally on a microSD card, you don't have to pay a monthly fee, and you have full control over the data itself.

If you don't need 4K recording, the $54 C425 MagCam 2K is a good choice as well. It has a similar feature-set as the C465, but gets a 4MP camera that records in 2K, and a bigger 10,000mAh battery with IP66 resistance. It doesn't have a solar panel, but you can get it as a bundled kit that costs $65. A budget option is the $44 Tapo C402 SolarCam, which has 1080p resolution but retains all the other features as the C425. If you need an indoor camera, $33 Tapo C216 HybridCam 360 is the ideal option. It has a 3MP camera, records in 2K, and has dual lenses with pan/tilt options. It can be mounted outdoors as well (it has IP65 ingress protection), but it isn't wireless — it needs to be plugged into a wall outlet.