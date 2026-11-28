These budget-friendly security cameras don't have a monthly subscription fee
There are lots of options if you don't to pay for monthly cloud storage.
Mainstream security cameras like Google Nest and Amazon Ring are easy to set up and use. Installation is a breeze, as these wireless cameras run on batteries and don't need cabling, connect over Wi-Fi and let you view footage from anywhere. But there are plenty of tradeoffs; there's a monthly subscription fee to store and view footage, and the footage itself is stored on a cloud server.
Fortunately, there's a readily available alternative: security cameras with local storage. There's no shortage of affordable outdoor and indoor security cameras that record and store footage locally, and they have the same ease-of-use and convenience as their cloud-based rivals. Some models included in this list even have 24/7 recording and the ability to record footage to a network video recorder (NVR). If you just want a reliable budget-focused wireless security camera that doesn't have a monthly subscription fee, these are the best choices.
TP-Link Tapo
TP-Link is known for its home networking products, but it branched out into smart home with its Tapo series and now offers dozens of great options on a budget. The $79 Tapo C465 MagCam 4K has an 8MP camera that records in 4K, 135-degree field-of-view, IR LEDs with full-color night vision, microSD card slot that lets you add up to 512GB storage, two-way audio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and IP65 dust and water resistance. There's also a 7,800mAh battery with an integrated solar panel, and you don't need to take down the camera to recharge; just 50 minutes of daily sunlight is enough to charge the built-in battery.
The C465 is easy to install thanks to a magnetic base, and it is fully wireless. It also has up to 18x digital zoom, motion detection with real-time alerts and Google Assistant and Alexa integration. Full-color night vision is a clear differentiator with Tapo cameras, and the app makes it easy to configure the cameras, set up activity zones (like a driveway), view stored footage and much more. You can access the camera feed from anywhere, and it is secured with AES 128-bit encryption. As the camera data is stored locally on a microSD card, you don't have to pay a monthly fee, and you have full control over the data itself.
If you don't need 4K recording, the $54 C425 MagCam 2K is a good choice as well. It has a similar feature-set as the C465, but gets a 4MP camera that records in 2K, and a bigger 10,000mAh battery with IP66 resistance. It doesn't have a solar panel, but you can get it as a bundled kit that costs $65. A budget option is the $44 Tapo C402 SolarCam, which has 1080p resolution but retains all the other features as the C425. If you need an indoor camera, $33 Tapo C216 HybridCam 360 is the ideal option. It has a 3MP camera, records in 2K, and has dual lenses with pan/tilt options. It can be mounted outdoors as well (it has IP65 ingress protection), but it isn't wireless — it needs to be plugged into a wall outlet.
Eufy
Eufy is Anker's sub-brand, and it has an extensive catalog of security cameras, with both indoor and outdoor options with local storage. The eufyCam C37 is a good choice that costs $59, and it comes with a 2K resolution camera sensor, microSD slot to add up to 256GB of storage, built-in 6,700mAh battery, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, IP65 dust and water resistance, real-time alerts, color night vision and AI-assisted motion detection.
The C37 also gets a pan-and-tilt feature, providing 360-degree coverage and automatic subject tracking. The Eufy app is easy to use, and it secures the feed via encryption; this wasn't the case in the past, but Eufy overhauled its security protocols over the last two years. If you need a hybrid choice that can be mounted either inside or outdoors, Wired Cam C31 is a decent camera for $39. It provides 360-degree coverage, has dual antennae for a stable signal, color night vision, microSD card slot, two-way audio, IP66 dust and water resistance and real-time alerts. It doesn't have a battery, so you will need to plug it in, which isn't a big issue if you're mounting it indoors.
Reolink
Reolink has an established track record when it comes to delivering budget-focused security cameras with local storage. The Argus Solar is a good product; it has a 5MP camera with 2K resolution, microSD slot with up to 512GB of storage, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Google Assistant and Alexa integration.
There's a 6500mAh battery, and the camera has an integrated solar panel that continually charges the battery. The camera uses AI-assisted motion detection, delivers real-time alerts and has two-way audio. Where the Argus Solar stands out is better connectivity and greater resilience thanks to IP67 ingress protection. Reolink uses industry-standard encryption to safeguard data, and its mobile app is straightforward to use.
Another outdoor camera to consider is the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi; at $184, it is costlier than all of the other options outlined in this post. It's the camera I use outside my home; it has dual lenses that record in 4K, and it provides 360-degree coverage with pan and tilt options. It automatically tracks subjects, has a floodlight that gets bright (up to 3,000 lumen), and it has 24/7 recording, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, two-way audio and IP66 dust and water resistance.
You can house a 512GB microSD card and store camera footage locally, and there's also the ability to store footage to an NVR if you have one; the camera uses Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) to do so. Because of the floodlight, it isn't a wireless camera; it needs to be connected to a power source; if that isn't an issue, it is the best subscription-free camera around. If you need a wireless camera, the Argus Solar or any of the other models highlighted above are just as good.