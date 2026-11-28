One common reason why an AirTag might be beeping is because it has lost its Bluetooth connection to the iPhone you paired it with. If you leave an AirTag behind, it will start beeping a few hours later if it detects physical movement, which is why it's not always the best option to track pets who could be startled by the sounds it makes while they're away from you. In case it starts making a sound while it's near you, you can try toggling your Bluetooth off then on again.

Apple had designed the AirTag to start emitting sounds some time after it loses its Bluetooth connection to its paired iPhone as an anti-stalking feature. If you have Location Services on and have switched on Tracking Notifications in Settings, you'll get an alert if your device detects a location tracker that's not yours and is seen moving with you over time. The AirTag itself could beep, as well, so you can easily find it and dispose of it if it's not yours.

Another reason why your AirTag could be making sounds is that it's already low in battery. The good news is that you can easily replace its battery yourself — you don't even need special tools. Just press down on the AirTag's metal back cover, twist it countercockwise, pop off the cover and then replace its old CR2032 lithium coin cell battery with a new one.