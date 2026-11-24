Abdulrahman Alfozan, the OpenAI employee who was charged for hiding a recording device at OpenAI's headquarters, was allegedly "in frequent communication with various people affiliated with the Saudi government." The prosecutors have submitted a filing to ask the court to deny Alfozan's request for bail, according to Bloomberg, arguing that he might try to go back to his native Saudi Arabia due to his weak ties to the United States. They accused him of having links with the Saudi government in that filing.

Prosecutors also said that the authorities found hundreds of audio files in Alfozan's computer, dozens of which were recordings of meetings and conversations that took place at OpenAI throughout September 2026. Many of those recordings involved "what may be trade secrets," they said, and he uploaded some of them to Dropbox. Alfozan allegedly made AI-generated transcripts of the recordings, as well, categorizing them by date and renaming them based on their contents.

Alfozan was arrested in October after the company's staff discovered a recording device behind a TV in an executive conference room. He was fired on the same day. In addition to the recordings, authorities also apparently found images in Alfozan's phone of a "strategic partnership" document marked "confidential."

The former OpenAI employee denies he was stealing the company's trade secrets for Saudi and is asking the court to set a $1 million bond for him. Bloomberg says US District Judge Vince Chhabria is already doubting whether he should remain in custody without the evidence to support a more serious charge. Still, the court will hear his bond request today in San Francisco.