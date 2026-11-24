The Lucid-manufactured robotaxis Uber revealed at CES earlier this year are almost ready to give rides to the public. Uber, Lucid and Nuro, the company that developed the autonomous driving system powering their vehicle, have announced that they've started full driverless testing on the public roads of San Francisco Bay Area. They'll soon also give their employees rides on the autonomous vehicles, as well, ahead of their planned public launch in the first quarter of 2027.

While the companies presented the vehicle, a modified Lucid Gravity, at CES earlier this year, they announced the global robotaxi program way back in July 2025. In fact, they've been testing with a driver behind the wheel since December last year. They're now moving to the next phase after securing a California DMV Driverless Testing Permit in May, which gives them the permission to test on public roads in the state without a driver behind the wheel.

Their program's Lucid Gravity vehicles are equipped with high-res cameras, LIDAR sensors and radars, and they're powered by the Nuro Driver end-to-end autonomous driving system. Initially, the tests will be conducted on the roads of Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos and Sunnyvale, before expanding to more Bay Area cities next year. Lucid said its fleet of robotaxis already consists of 100 vehicles, but it's unclear if they'll all be part of the test's initial rollout.

The companies are planning to launch their robotaxi service in the Bay Area in the first quarter of 2027, with passengers being able to summon the autonomous rides through the Uber aoo. Uber has committed to purchasing 35,000 Lucid-Nuro robotaxis and intends to expand their availability around the world. The ride-hailing company will be designing the vehicle's in-cabin experience and will provide support and rider controls for them when it adds them to its network.