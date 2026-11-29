A standard tablet uses an LCD or OLED panel, and these are emissive by nature; they use a backlight to create an image. By contrast, an e-reader like a Kindle uses an E Ink panel that doesn't need a backlight, so it doesn't strain your eyes anywhere as much.

You can use any Kindle to read manga as you don't need a color E Ink screen. Most manga is drawn in black and white, so you're not missing out on anything when using a monochrome e-reader. The new $149 Kindle is a decent enough choice on a budget; it has a new design where the screen sits flush with the body, the 6-inch glare-free panel is a good size and you get 16GB of storage as standard. The E Ink panel has 300ppi pixel density, so you get clear text without any fringing, and manga looks good on the device. Amazon tweaked the internals this year to make page refreshes are a little smoother, and that ultimately makes a difference no matter what you're reading.

That said, the $199 Kindle Paperwhite is a better choice: it has a bigger 7-inch glare-free panel, IPX8 ingress protection that allows you to use it at the pool, and includes an adjustable warm light. This is in addition to the backlit LEDs that are present on both the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite to provide illumination. It's just that the latter gets an extra set of LEDs that lets you change the screen to a warm tone, and it makes a big difference in daily use. The warm light feature is particularly useful at night, and I wouldn't suggest buying an e-reader without it.

The Paperwhite also has 16GB of storage and an E Ink panel with 300ppi pixel density (this is standard across all Kindles now), and it comes with a new oxide TFT backplane with better contrast. Battery life is better as well, so if you're looking to buy a Kindle for manga, the Paperwhite is the way to go.