Changing the default browser in macOS is fairly straightforward. Click the Apple icon in the menu bar and then click System Settings to open the Settings app. You can also search for System Settings using the command + space keyboard shortcut.

Once in System Settings, click Desktop & Dock. Then, scroll through the options presented in the right-hand pane to find the Default web browser picklist. This lists all third-party browsers installed on your Mac in addition to Safari. Pick the browser you wish to set as your Mac's default, and confirm that the picklist shows the change before closing the Settings app.

It's also worth knowing that most browsers include options to set them as your default browser. However, rather than investigating individual settings menus across individual browsers, it's more convenient to use macOS' Settings app to change your default browser. Once changed, your Mac will now prefer the newly set default browser to open web links from supported applications and ensure a consistent browsing experience across your Mac.

If your Mac fails to retain the default browser and keeps reverting to the one previously selected, try restarting your Mac. If that doesn't help, restart your Mac in safe mode and try changing the default browser again. You can also try running Disk Utility First Aid from macOS Recovery to check and repair disk errors. In one reported case, running the utility resolved the glitch.