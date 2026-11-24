When I first tried out Meta's personal agent Muse, I found that one of the more useful tasks it could perform was asking it to organize all the videos and posts I've saved on Instagram over the years. Now, Meta is bringing that functionality into the Instagram app itself.

The company is integrating Muse directly into Instagram and will begin prompting people to use the agent when they save posts. Muse is also getting its own presence in Instagram DMs so users can start chats with the assistant inspired by the content they're seeing.

The new features will be available to people who have connected their Instagram and Muse accounts. And Instagram users in the United States will begin to see prominent pop-ups suggesting they use Muse to organize their saved content in specific collections, like recipe videos or travel clips.

It's a familiar move from Meta's growth-hacking playbook. When the company was growing Threads, it began pushing popular posts from the app to the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds. Today, Threads has more than 500 million users. Now the company is likely hoping the in-app nudges will draw more Instagram users to Muse, which passed 10 million users last month. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said that he wants Muse to one day reach billions of people and has predicted that it could one day generate more revenue for the company than its existing suite of apps

Meta

The push could also be somewhat confusing for users. Instagram still has a separate Meta AI chatbot that users can DM with. That bot, which is meant to be more of a generic AI that can answer questions, isn't going away according to an Instagram spokesperson. Muse in DMs, on the other hand, is meant to be more of an assistant-like experience. For example, you can send it travel content you want it to research for an upcoming vacation. You can also ask for it to shop for specific items or check on your other DM threads.

Muse in Instagram will still be more limited than the actual Muse app or web interface, though. While you can send it to-dos or have it track Instagram-specific tasks, you'll probably still need to use the Muse app or website to see what it does with all your Instagram messages.