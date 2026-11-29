An easy route to connect a vintage stereo to your phone is a Bluetooth receiver. You can get one for under $25 and pair it with your phone, allowing you to send music to the stereo. That said, you miss out on the convenience of using Google Cast and AirPlay, and more often than not, you won't get a lossless signal. Even if you're using Apple Music or Spotify in lossless mode, the Bluetooth codec that transmits the signal (usually Subband Codec (SBC) or Advanced Audio Coding (AAC)) from your phone to the receiver ultimately dictates the connection quality.

This is why a dedicated music streamer is a much better choice. It can offer lossless streaming, increased versatility in the number of inputs and outputs, multi-room audio, Wi-Fi connectivity and high-res streaming. If you have a vintage audio system and are looking for a reliable way to connect it to your home network and play music, the WiiM Pro and WiiM Pro Plus are good products to consider.

The $169 WiiM Pro brings extensive connectivity to older audio systems. It has Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Roon Ready and Bluetooth 5.0. You can easily set up multi-room audio by setting up two or more units of the WiiM Pro, or integrating it with existing Google or Amazon Echo devices. It features a Texas Instruments PCM 5121 DAC (Digital to Analog Converter), both line-in and line-out optical connectivity and a coaxial output. This allows you to use the WiiM Pro with powered speakers, passive speakers (when connected to an external amplifier) or just as a way to bring network streaming to an existing DAC that's connected to your stereo. The $249 WiiM Pro Plus has the same design and features as the Pro, but has a better DAC (AKM 4493SEQ) and comes with a bundled remote.

If you don't need all the inputs that the WiiM Pro offers, the $89 WiiM Mini is a much better value. It's a puck-sized device with 3.5mm connectivity, and it's the easiest way to connect an older stereo or receiver to your home network. At the other end of the scale, the $349 WiiM Ultra has a better DAC than the Pro Plus (ESS ES9038 Q2M) and features HDMI ARC, in addition to the usual analog and digital connectivity options, plus a built-in screen showing album art and other useful details. In addition to WiiM, Alyric's $99 LP10 and $199 LP20 are good alternatives that provide a similar feature-set.