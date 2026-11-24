Australian lawmakers are close to passing the Digital Duty of Care Bill, the Associated Press reports, an amendment to the country's Online Safety Act of 2021 that would set minimum safety standards for online platforms and provide ways to fine tech companies that don't comply. The bill follows Australia's recent social media ban for children under 16, an attempt to protect younger internet users with limited success so far.

If passed, the Digital Duty of Care Bill would require online platforms and services like games, social media apps and AI chatbots to protect Australians from harmful content and conduct, according to the AP, including protecting children from exposure to content that promotes eating disorders and pornography. It would also guarantee users the ability to opt out of algorithmic feeds and empower the country's eSafety Commissioner to remove "nudify" websites and apps that use AI to generate and spread nonconsensual nude images. As with the European Union's Digital Services Act, the bill's real teeth come from its possible fines. In this case, Australian regulators could fine tech companies up to five percent of their global revenue, a cap that was raised this week from 109 million AUD, or about $72 million in the US, to help the bill pass the Senate.

"Vaguely defined 'harms,' backed by penalties of up to 5% of global revenue, will push platforms to censor lawful speech," US Ambassador to Australia David Brat posted on X. "As Australia's largest foreign investor, the US is concerned with regulations that impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies relative to competitors."

Similar concerns have been raised about the UK's Online Safety Act, which also applies safety standards to online platforms, and helped encourage a wave of new age verification systems across US apps and services in the last year. The Wikimedia Foundation, the owner of Wikipedia, has challenged the ways the UK's law categorizes platforms as one example of how these laws can be ill-defined or overly broad. Australia's bill is expected to clear Parliament and become law by the end of the week, according to the AP.