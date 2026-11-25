Amazon will start selling cars in the UK early next year, marking the first time its Amazon Autos service has expanded outside the US. Buyers will be able to browse new and used models, check financing rates and reserve vehicles, though they'll still need to visit a dealership to complete the transaction. As it was in the US, Hyundai will be the first announced launch partner for the service, along with the UK dealership Vertu Motors, with more automakers and dealers to be announced in the coming months.

"Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases people make, and we think it should feel as simple and transparent as shopping for anything on Amazon," said Amazon Autos International director Matt Nuffort. "We worked closely with UK dealers to design the experience, and they're excited that we're bringing them customers who are ready to buy."

As in the US, shoppers will be able to browse vehicles by make, model, color and price, comparing personal contract purchase, hire purchase and cash options. Amazon is promising "transparent, upfront pricing," instant part exchange (trade-in) estimates and nearby dealer locations. Amazon will effectively act as a storefront, with final sales and financing fully handled by dealerships.

With Amazon Autos in the US, availability of certain brands and models for new and used vehicles varies by region and participating dealerships. The site handles 14 different brands that sell both new and used vehicles, along with 21 other makes that sell used vehicles only, for 35 altogether. The service has expanded stateside from 48 cities at launch to more than 150, and now works with thousands of dealers.

Amazon provides dealers with pre-qualified customers, but it doesn't take a commission on sales. Instead, revenue comes from ad-based subscription fees and advertising, according to an Amazon Autos FAQ page. Earlier this year, Automotive News reported that some US dealers were saying that the e-commerce giant has been "slow to deliver tangible results," to the tune of just one or two sales per month.