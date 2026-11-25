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Due to the global RAM shortage, buying any kind of gaming gear that needs memory has gotten prohibitively expensive, which is precisely what makes this early Black Friday deal for an Alienware Aurora desktop for just $1,900 on Amazon so appealing.

The desktop is housed in a compact 35 liter mid-tower and the system comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU with 12GB of vRAM. That right there is a pretty solid foundation for a mid-range gaming rig that can handle both 1080p and QHD gaming with ease (depending on the title of course). This offer is especially enticing when considering the cost of those individual components if you bought them separately.

Let's start with the CPU, and compare it against other listings on Amazon. If you search for an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F, that particular CPU is actually sold out at the time of writing, and the next closest processor is a Core Ultra 7 265 processor that's going for $365. Next, we can move on to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is similar to this 2 x 16GB Corsair Vengeance kit that's listed for $470. Finally, there's the RTX 5070 GPU which is currently going for between $910 and $980 on Amazon from a couple different OEMs.

So even if we take the cheapest price for each component, you're looking at a total cost of $1,745 for just the system's three most expensive pieces of hardware, which means you're basically getting a case, a PSU, fans, heatsinks and a 1TB SSD for $150 — and without the need to do any assembly. That's one of the best deals I've seen for a gaming PC in a while. To give you even more context, if you go to the official Dell/Alienware website, you can find an Aurora desktop with the exact same specs listed at around $2,600. This means we're looking at a potential savings of around $700 compared to its standard pricing.

Alienware

Meanwhile, the rest of the system is pretty well equipped. It comes with a good selection of front IO including three USB-A, one USB-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. Around back, there's even more connectivity with a total of six additional USB connectors (two Type-C and four Type-A), 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, more audio jacks and even a SPDIF optical port. And on the inside, you get a motherboard with an Intel Z890 chipset with three PCIe slots and support for Wi-Fi 7. There's even a little window on its side panel so you can see the system's built-in RGB lighting and all those pricey components.

However, anyone thinking about buying this system should be careful about reading too much into Amazon's listed specs. Details for this offer say the Aurora comes with a built-in optical drive, but I'm pretty sure that's a mistake. Furthermore, Amazon's page says the desktop comes with a 450-watt PSU, while other materials state the PC has a 500-watt power supply. Also, while you can configure an Aurora with water-cooling on Alienware's website, this particular model is merely air-cooled.

Regardless, if you've been caught off-guard by the rapid rise in PC components over the past year and a half and have been waiting for a system with a more reasonable price, this $1,900 Alienware Aurora desktop might be the deal you're looking for. Just don't wait too long because this offer seems poised to sell out fast.