Character.AI is still drawing controversy and legal scrutiny even during its bankruptcy proceedings. A group of 42 attorneys general are trying to block the chatbot company from auctioning off users' chat histories and other sensitive information.

The company, which had faced numerous investigations and lawsuits over its safety record, filed for bankruptcy last month. The company said at the time that it would begin a "a court-supervised sale of all or substantially all of our assets" but that users data would continue to be "protected" by its privacy policy.

But the auction for Character.AI won't actually safeguard users' data at all, according to the state AGs. "Character.AI's plan to auction off its platform, including the IP addresses and private chats histories of its users — many of them children — with zero protection for those users is appalling," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "If this sale goes through, users' sensitive data would go into the hands of a buyer even though Character.AI promised consumers that their data would not be sold."

According to Bonta's office, the proposed sale includes chat histories, including conversations "in which AI characters drew children and adults into explicit sexual conversations." The buyer would also get access to chats in which users interacted with AI characters posing as physicians and therapists and discussed self harm, eating disorders, suicidal thoughts and other sensitive topics.

The AGs have also raised concerns about the fact that only one anonymous bidder has been disclosed so far. That entity, called Smirks and Pangs Acquisition LLC, was formed "one day before Character.AI picked it as the base bid for the auction," and its source of funding hasn't been disclosed. "Nothing in the agreement restricts what the buyer may do with the data after closing, including selling it," the AGs say in a court filing.

The auction is currently scheduled for December 1. The AGs are asking the bankruptcy court to block the sale to Smirks and deny a "break-up fee" that would allow the company to collect $350,000 if Character.AI sells to another buyer. They're also asking for children's chatbot conversations and "sensitive" data to be barred from any potential sale.

"Children and families who shared their most personal thoughts with Character.AI never imagined those conversations could be auctioned off to the highest bidder," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. "A company's financial troubles do not give it the right to disregard its responsibility to protect consumers, especially children.