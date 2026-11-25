7 gadgets that’ll instantly upgrade your Thanksgiving feast
These tools will make turkey day just a little easier.
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Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time for rest, relaxation and appreciating all the good things that have happened to you over the past year. However, there's no denying that it's also a ton of work for whoever is in charge of preparing your Thanksgiving meal. Not only do you have to consider the cooking itself, there's all the other things that come with making a holiday feast like choosing the right recipes, gathering all the ingredients and scheduling which dishes need to be cooked at what time so everything is ready together. And all that doesn't even include managing anyone who feels like helping, which can turn into its own logistical issue.
So to help smooth out the chaos that is holiday cooking, we've put together a collection of essential cooking gadgets that can save you time and take some of the stress out of preparing your Thanksgiving bounty.
A sharp knife
Most people probably wouldn't consider a knife to be very techy, and for most blades that sentiment rings true. But on days like Thanksgiving where you're going to be doing a ton of chopping, cutting, slicing and more, it can't hurt to have a little extra help. And then there's the turkey, because it isn't going to carve itself. Furthermore, if you want your bird to look anything like it does in cooking videos with those neat, super clean slices, you're going to need a sharp tool to get there.
For cooking nerds who like to geek out about the science of sharpness, one of my favorite knives on the market right now is the Seattle Ultrasonics C-200. In addition to just being a really nice knife featuring a three-layer san mai blade made out of Japanese AUS-10 steel, inside its handle there's a motor that vibrates the knife 30,000 times per second. While the oscillations are so small that you can't actually feel it shaking, those vibrations increased the knife's effective sharpness by up to 50 percent. It excels at delicate foods like tomatoes that often like to stick to the side of your blade, but also denser things like potatoes and meat, which obviously includes turkey. The C-200 even comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, so there's no worry about ruining its electronics with an errant splash. And if you opt for the wireless charging tile, you'll never have to worry about keeping its battery topped up. Granted, starting at $399, it certainly isn't cheap, but that price is very much in the same range as other premium chef knives from big name companies like Shun, Wusthoff and others.
Alternatively, if you want a dedicated gadget for helping you carve a turkey, you can always turn to more traditional electric knives like those from Cusinart, NutriChef, Hamilton Beach and more. Admittedly, these types of knives aren't nearly as pretty as blades like the C200 and the need to plug them in makes them harder to use on an everyday basis. But if you want a relatively easy and affordable way to make serving your Thanksgiving turkey go a bit more smoothly, a classic electric knife is definitely worth a look.
A meat thermometer
Even if you prefer side dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing or a green bean casserole, there's no denying that the turkey is the star of Thanksgiving dinner. And if you want it to come out just right, you need a decent thermometer. Not having one is basically gambling that you get lucky with your timing and the bird turns out well. That said, there are a range of options, from simple digital sticks like the affordable ThermoPop 2 to fancy probe thermometers like the second-gen model from Combustion Inc.
Basic options require a bit more work as you can't leave them in the bird while it's in the oven, whereas more expensive versions have wireless support that allows you to leave them inside the turkey as it cooks. Some options like those from Combustion Inc. even account for carry-over cooking, which is when the temperature of the food continues to rise even after you take it out of the oven. You just need to decide how much you want to spend and what kind of features you really want. One of my more affordable favorites is the Sense from Chef IQ, which offers a great balance between price and performance. Just don't be a fool and try to rely strictly on the little pop-out thermometers that sometimes come with the bird, as those aren't known for their accuracy or precision.
An air fryer
A big issue during Thanksgiving is not having enough room in your oven for everything that needs to be baked or roasted. One easy solution to this is turning to an air fryer, which works almost exactly like the convection function on an oven, but in a smaller volume that's faster to heat and sometimes offers better air circulation. Another really nice thing about air fryers is that they can be quite affordable, with name brand models like the Instant Pot Vortex or the Ninja Air Fryer Pro, both of which are currently going for as little as $80.
Upgrading to more expensive fryers like the Philips 3000 can give you more capacity, while even pricier options like the Wonder Oven Pro from Our Place have as many as eight different functions for things like baking, roasting, dehydrating, proofing and more. And perhaps the best thing is that when the holidays are over, you can easily move these into your pantry, closet or garage and reclaim some of your precious kitchen counter space.
A digital scale
A good digital scale falls in the same general camp as a decent thermometer and there isn't an experienced baker that would be caught dead without one. They're super easy to use and in my opinion, they are a staple of any well-equipped kitchen. You can just plop a mixing bowl on top, zero out the scale and then add ingredients in as needed while you get precise measurements, which can be especially critical for baked goods and confections. OXO makes a very nice and rather affordable digital scale that starts at around $65, but you can find cheaper options from well-known brands like KitchenAid for barely more than $20.
A blender or immersion blender
A lot of people think blenders are big, bulky contraptions that make a ton of noise and take up too much room in your kitchen. And while the most powerful ones often are, they don't need to be, as there are affordable options that aren't much bigger than a teapot like these ones from Magic Bullet and Ninja. Regardless, they are great for making a post-dinner milkshake or a lovely fall-inspired soup (butternut squash anyone?).
Alternatively, you can opt for an immersion blender (aka a hand blender), which can do much of the same functions as a big countertop model, but gives you even greater control and the ability to blend things directly on the stovetop using the pots you already own. This can make them better choices for whipping up sauces like hollandaise (which is delicious when poured over roasted asparagus), mayonnaise or even a classic cranberry sauce to go with your turkey. I prefer cordless options like those from KitchenAid as they have more than enough battery life to complete multiple dishes and the lack of a wire makes them super easy to use. But if your budget is tight, traditional cabled options are totally fine too and often a more affordable choice.
A food processor
Even for people like me who prefer to chop things by hand, a food processor can be an incredible time saver during the holidays. Not only do they make quick minces of veggies, they can also be used to grate cheese, shred things like potatoes (for an easy Thanksgiving hash), or whip up dips like salsa. Some options like the Cusinart Mini Food processor are stupendously cheap at under $30, while pricer models like the Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor come with a bunch of attachments to handle all sorts of dishes.
A sous vide machine
Cooking food in a water bath might seem like an unnecessarily complex thing to do for the holidays, but it can actually save you time and effort. A good sous vide machine like those from Anova or Breville allow you to set an exact temperature and hold it there almost indefinitely. This allows you to cook things like meat with precision, so there's no worrying about if something is going to come out medium-rare or well-done.
And even on Thanksgiving where turkey is the main protein, you can still use a sous vide machine to make dishes like superb rosemary mashed potatoes or luscious glazed carrots. Some models even come with Wi-Fi, so you can start and set them remotely using your phone. On top of that, all they need to function is an outlet, so a sous vide machine can be a great option for people with small kitchens or a limited number of burners on their stove.