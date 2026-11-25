Most people probably wouldn't consider a knife to be very techy, and for most blades that sentiment rings true. But on days like Thanksgiving where you're going to be doing a ton of chopping, cutting, slicing and more, it can't hurt to have a little extra help. And then there's the turkey, because it isn't going to carve itself. Furthermore, if you want your bird to look anything like it does in cooking videos with those neat, super clean slices, you're going to need a sharp tool to get there.

For cooking nerds who like to geek out about the science of sharpness, one of my favorite knives on the market right now is the Seattle Ultrasonics C-200. In addition to just being a really nice knife featuring a three-layer san mai blade made out of Japanese AUS-10 steel, inside its handle there's a motor that vibrates the knife 30,000 times per second. While the oscillations are so small that you can't actually feel it shaking, those vibrations increased the knife's effective sharpness by up to 50 percent. It excels at delicate foods like tomatoes that often like to stick to the side of your blade, but also denser things like potatoes and meat, which obviously includes turkey. The C-200 even comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, so there's no worry about ruining its electronics with an errant splash. And if you opt for the wireless charging tile, you'll never have to worry about keeping its battery topped up. Granted, starting at $399, it certainly isn't cheap, but that price is very much in the same range as other premium chef knives from big name companies like Shun, Wusthoff and others.

Alternatively, if you want a dedicated gadget for helping you carve a turkey, you can always turn to more traditional electric knives like those from Cusinart, NutriChef, Hamilton Beach and more. Admittedly, these types of knives aren't nearly as pretty as blades like the C200 and the need to plug them in makes them harder to use on an everyday basis. But if you want a relatively easy and affordable way to make serving your Thanksgiving turkey go a bit more smoothly, a classic electric knife is definitely worth a look.