New York governor Kathy Hochul has signed into law a five-year ban on the sale of AI chatbot toys, including dolls and robots that use the internet to converse with children. The new law comes with some teeth, including steep daily fines for each violation enforced by the state's attorney general.

"Parents shopping for gifts for the holidays or any other occasion should not have to worry that dangerous chatbots disguised as toys could expose their children to inappropriate conversations, manipulate their feelings or put their privacy at risk," Hochul said in a statement. Calling herself New York's first "mom governor," Hochul said the new measure was "deeply personal."

The governor's press release cited the US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund (PIRG), that tested chatbot toys marketed to children aged three to 12. Some of the toys talked about sexually explicit subjects and provided advice that could create a fire hazard in homes. The toys had few or zero parental controls and the longer the conversation, the more safety limits weakened. Some toys could even record a child's voice or scan their face.

"AI chatbots in children's toys are exposing young people to inappropriate content and putting their mental health at risk," said New York attorney general Letitia James.

Violators face civil penalties up to $15,000 per day for each violation, according to the governor's office. James added that her branch would "not hesitate to enforce this law and other measures to stop AI systems from doing harm. We won't allow our children's health to become the collateral damage of big tech."

Hochul and New York State legislators recently enacted another law called "AI Chatbot Restrictions for Minors," prohibiting unsafe chatbot features for children under 18, with civil penalties of up to $25,000 per infraction. Hochul also signed an executive order this summer, issuing a one-year ban data centers using 50MW or more.

Anti-AI measures were a politically popular during US midterm elections, as Americans voted to restrict the country's data center boom. Data centers were the subject of 45 ballot measures in 10 states and 39 measures were passed to restrict the facilities in some form.

In a statement, Amazon said the products it sells must follow US laws. "We require all products sold by third-party sellers in our store to comply with applicable laws and regulations," Amazon told NBC News. "Amazon is committed to the safety of children and families. We support efforts across the industry and government to put appropriate guardrails in place as this technology develops." However, the retail giant sells some 12 million different toys in the US (as of 2023), so complying with the NY AI chatbot law could be a tall order.