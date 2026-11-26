Elon Musk's Neuralink has received FDA permission to launch the first "pivotal" trial for its implantable LINK brain-computer interface, the company announced. The study represents a more advanced step in the company's efforts to develop a brain implant that allows people with paralysis to control devices using their brain alone. It will be open to a limited number of patients with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that damages nerve cells controlling voluntary muscle movement.

"We've received FDA approval to launch LINK, the first pivotal trial for an implantable brain-computer interface in the US," Neuralink announced on X. "This builds off of our work with 30+ participants with Neuralink to date."

Neuralink hit a milestone last year when the company revealed that its first participant with ALS named Bradford Smith was able to communicate using brain signals alone. "Neuralink has given me freedom, hope, and faster communication. ... It has improved my life so much. I'm so happy to be involved in something big that will help many people," Smith said at the time.

We've received FDA approval to launch LINK, the first pivotal trial for an implantable brain-computer interface in the US. This builds off of our work with 30+ participants with Neuralink to date. Those with ALS may be eligible. To learn more:https://t.co/dWhb5N4GdR pic.twitter.com/Vor7iXXCBA — Neuralink (@neuralink) November 25, 2026

The FDA authorization was granted on an experimental basis, but it's a key step forward for Neuralink's LINK brain-implant system. The study will evaluate the ability of patients to control digital devices through thought, "with a focus on functional outcomes that improve independence in daily life," Neuralink wrote. It will also assess the system's long-term safety and reliability.

WIth Neuralink's latest system, the company's N1 implant is surgically placed in the skull, then the company uses its R1 robot to insert flexible electrodes into the brain. Neural activity from the brain associated with movement is then interpreted by software, which translates signals into commands for controlling computers or digital devices. The technology is designed to help patients communicate with the outside world, with the eventual goal to let them operate devices without keyboards or other physical controls.

Neuralink said patients with ALS may be eligible for the LINK trial, but it didn't specify other requirements or the number of participants. It now has approval recruit participants, then conduct the study under an approved clinical protocol. If the technology proves to be safe, the trial may allow Neuralink to apply for more advanced trials and eventually release LINK onto the market.