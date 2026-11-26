The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved SpaceX's request to deploy 1 million satellites to build its AI orbital data center. SpaceX filed its application at the beginning of the year, presenting the initiative called Starmind as the better alternative for ground-based data centers. In its filing, the company argued that "orbital data centers are the most efficient way to meet the accelerating demand for AI computing power," since they use "solar power with little operating and maintenance costs."

But can space-based data centers for AI really work? Critics doubt they can. Adam Becker, an astrophysicist and a critic of Elon Musk's space and AI ambitions, told AP that "it's not going to happen. The idea behind sending AI data centers outside our planet is so that they don't consume resources their ground-based counterparts do, like energy and water for cooling.

However, critics of the plan argue that space is a vacuum that traps heat inside objects and doesn't make cooling down hardware easier. In space, heat has to leave the satellites via radiation, and Becker explained that there are "basic physical limits" to radiating the heat out for all of them. In addition, that many satellites could cause in-orbit collisions and generate a huge amount of space junk.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr believes that with this approval, though, America is "leading the world into the era of super intelligence." It opens a "bold new frontier," he added. Under the terms the FCC has approved, SpaceX has permission to deploy satellites into orbital layers spanning 50 kilometers, at altitudes between 500 meters and 1,002 kilometers.

The company is required to deploy at lease one authorized satellite and place it into its assigned orbit by November 25, 2033. By the same date in 2035, it must have already deployed 100,000 satellites to their respective orbits. Three years later, on November 25, 2028, it must have already deployed 500,000 of the authorized satellites. All 1 million satellites must have already been placed in their assigned orbits no later than November 25, 2040. Musk previously said that SpaceX will start launching the satellites in 2027, but we'll have to wait and see if the company can stick to that timeline.