A Florida man who is known as "Dave the Jewler" has been sentenced to 47 months in prison after running a cryptocurrency scam that involved using AI to impersonate a well-known streamer. David Anthony Sanchez, who pleaded guilty to money laundering and aggravated identity theft, was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

As spotted by Aftermath, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Sanchez used AI to clone the voice of Mikyle "N3on" Rafiq in order to convince the people behind a memecoin project that the streamer had agreed to endorse, promote and take part in their scheme. The scammer pretended to be both N3on and the streamer's representative while communicating with the project's organizers.

Sanchez fooled them into transferring around $260,000 worth of cryptocurrency to accounts he controlled. He then converted some of the crypto into US dollars that he used for his personal benefit.

"Behind every fraud scheme are real people who suffer real financial harm," Yara Lorenzo Klukas, acting US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, said. "In this case, the defendant exploited artificial intelligence to manipulate the trust of unsuspecting victims and deprive them of their money. Today's sentence reflects our commitment to protecting victims, safeguarding the integrity of our financial markets and holding accountable those who exploit emerging technologies to defraud others."

N3on's not exactly a stranger to AI clones of himself, as it happens. Aftermath noted that he tried using a deepfake of himself to keep his Kick stream going around the clock. N3on's likeness was also used in an AI-generated movie that was released a few months ago.