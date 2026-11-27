Starting on March 1, 2027, Google will display Android developers' phone numbers and addresses with their apps, and users everywhere will be able to see them. As The Elec has reported, this decision has been met with criticism, specifically from smaller developers who operate out of their homes. Some of them have been opting to rent offices just so they won't have to declare their real address. "Disclosing developers' home addresses amounts to an invasion of privacy," one independent developer told the publication.

Google, like Apple, now requires developers to declare whether they're a trader under UK laws and the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). The company says they have to classify themselves as a trader if they intend to earn money from their apps in any way on a regular basis, and if they already have a consistent frequency of transactions. Developers will have to make their declaration by February 1, 2027. Once they classify themselves as a trader, they'll have to submit their business identity, phone number and address, which Google will display to users everywhere. Users in the UK and the European Economic Area will also see their business details and self-certification.

If they fail to comply with these requirements, Google could block their updates from rolling out. Ultimately, the company could remove their apps from the Play store, not just in Europe, but in all regions around the world. The Verge notes that Google doesn't accept PO Boxes for an address like Apple does, forcing people to think of ways to protect their identifying information while still earning money from their apps. Apple also won't be displaying developers' phone numbers and addresses globally like Google intends to do, only in the European countries covered by the laws requiring them.