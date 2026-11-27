OpenAI has filed a major lawsuit against Apple that accuses the iPhone maker of stealing trade secrets, according to a report by Financial Times. The folks behind ChatGPT have also accused Apple of "coercing and threatening" suppliers who work with both companies. OpenAI says Apple is trying to "compete unfairly by any means available", which includes encouraging employees to store corporate files on personal devices and cloud storage accounts.

The complaint is filled with flowery language that suggests "Apple set quite a trap for employees" and that "bright young minds thought they would work in Cupertino. Instead they were joining Hotel California: you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave."

This follows a suit issued by Apple against OpenAI that accused the AI company of stealing secret trade information. This was filed after OpenAI acquired an entity called io, which is a studio led by Apple's former design chief Jony Ive. At that point, Apple called ChatGPT "rotten to its core." Now it looks like OpenAI is getting involved in a bit of tit for tat.

Apple has yet to comment on today's lawsuit, but it wasn't that long ago in which the two companies were partnered up to bring ChatGPT to iPhones. Now OpenAI is prepping its own line of hardware products that could directly compete with Apple.

To that end, the company has accused a former employee of returning to Apple and sharing details about product plans and suppliers. This is pretty much the exact same thing Apple accused OpenAI of doing in its suit.

That filing names several former Apple employees and says they "surreptitiously accessed and downloaded dozens of Apple's confidential hardware-related files, including voluminous, detailed information about unreleased products, engineering presentations, technical specifications and proprietary project data."

In any event, the courts will have to settle this whole thing. We'll keep you posted as these two suits make their way through the legal system.