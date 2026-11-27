Samsung's Galaxy S26 phones already ship with Google's Android AI features and Perplexity, and the phone maker is reportedly layering in even more AI for next year's Galaxy S27 devices. Based on code strings in One UI 9.5 Beta 1, Android Authority writes that Samsung is adding a new "Vision" mode to Galaxy phones' camera app that could duplicate some of the use cases for Siri mode in iOS 27.

Vision will apparently be offered alongside the app's other modes, and primarily acts as a way to point your camera at something and ask AI about it. According to Android Authority, the camera mode will display an AI-written summary of whatever you're looking at, along with tappable keywords, suggested actions, a text extraction tool, an "Ask" button that sends the scene to Gemini and a "Translate" button that hands it off to Samsung's AI Vision app.

Samsung's phones already offer a way to open Google's Gemini Live feature to have a live conversation about whatever you're looking at, and even before that, Samsung experimented with multimodal AI features through Bixby. Funnily enough, Android Authority writes that the AI Vision app this new camera feature connects to is actually built on the bones of Bixby Vision, the camera capabilities of Samsung's in-house AI assistant.

Vision also sounds similar to the Siri mode Apple added to the Camera app in iOS 27. Siri mode basically freed the iPhone's Visual Intelligence features from its Camera Control button and brought them into an app people spend a lot more time in. Samsung's Vision feature doesn't sound like it's adding anything new to the concept, but if it makes it even easier to ask AI about the world around you, maybe that will be worth it to some users.

Samsung hasn't announced this feature, and sometimes software appears in betas that never make it to the final release. If Samsung does launch this new Vision feature, it will likely be alongside the Galaxy S27 lineup early next year.