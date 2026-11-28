NASA's next resupply mission for the ISS will take what the agency calls a "first-of-its-kind space crop production system" to the station. While astronauts have been growing plants aboard the ISS for years, this is the prototype of a newer, bigger system called Ohalo III that has been in development since 2019 at the Kennedy Space Center.

The agency is exploring ways to grow crops for food in space, because that will allow humanity to travel farther. If astronauts need to travel for months, or even years, before reaching their destination, bringing enough supplies would be an issue due to limited room and the lack of resupply opportunities. We have to find sustainable sources of food outside our planet if we want to travel to the moon, Mars and beyond.

Ohalo III will help NASA gather data on how to develop "safe, nutritious, and reliable crop production strategies for future Moon Base habitats and Mars missions." Its testing on the ISS will help scientists and astronauts validate its water delivery system and volume optimization tech. Ohalo III has multi-cropping capability, which means it can be used to grow different plants together in one production rig. In addition to advancing NASA's knowledge when it comes to growing food in space, what we learn from Ohalo III could also be used for vertical farming and indoor growing systems here on Earth.

The Northrop Grumman 25th resupply mission, which is carrying the plant-growing rig, is scheduled to launch on November 29, at 10:47 AM Eastern time. You can watch the event live on NASA's website.