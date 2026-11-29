Warring forces have increasingly been using SpaceX's Starlink, but its CEO isn't particularly happy about it, according to the latest report from The Washington Post. According to the report, Iran has been using Starlink as part of its military campaign against US forces, notably for attack drone operations. WaPo also reported that the US military was using Starshield, the military version of Starlink, for flying one-way drones, but through a cheaper subscription plan that was meant for ground operations only.

In response, SpaceX posted on X that the WaPo report was "patently false," adding that Iran's use of Starlink "never happened." "The same week Iran threatens Starlink, having previously declared SpaceX and Starlink as military targets, the Washington Post publishes this grossly inaccurate story," the post read. "To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces."

According to The Washington Post, the two reported instances of unauthorized Starlink usage infuriated CEO Elon Musk, and led to at least two firings of company executives. Earlier this year, SpaceX reportedly wanted the US military to pay more for its Starshield usage, while Pentagon officials argued that its one-way drone usage didn't qualify for a more expensive tier reserved for aviation purposes.

Starlink, as well as Starshield, has been a playing a major role within modern warfare, as seen with the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy even said speed limits imposed on Starshield in the region contributed to the deaths of more Ukrainian soldiers by causing "a significant complication in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones."

Update November 29 2026, 2:58PM ET: This article has been updated to include a statement posted on X by SpaceX.