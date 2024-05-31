A $400,000 delivery of Playdates were (briefly) stolen

A misdelivered order, theft and a hasty return: those are the three acts comprising Playdate's recent real-life adventure. According to the handheld gaming system's account on X (formerly Twitter), FedEx dropped off $400,000 worth of Playdates to a construction site near their actual warehouse destination. Then, poof, it was all gone — but that wasn't the last of it. Suddenly, the shipment reappeared, not at the warehouse door but in front of a random restaurant. The return was seemingly quick, with some packages toppled over and entering the street.

We don't know who was behind the theft and eventual return, though no one seems too bothered, as a follow-up post says the necessary detective work was "enjoyed." Plus, the account (jokingly?) pitched selling these devices as a limited edition run called Playdate Hot. Playdate promised further details in the future — possibly on the Playdate Podcast. One user on X asked about getting their hands on any devices they don't need, to which Playdate responded, "Check the streets of North Las Vegas."

The Playdate came out in April 2022 as a cute, monochromatic alternative to high-level gaming systems that features a crank on its side. Panic, which owns Playdate, sold about 70,000 units in the first two years and offers more than 100 titles in its built-in library. These black-and-white games are relatively simple but include everything from first-person shooters to puzzles.