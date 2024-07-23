A Google Nest Wi-Fi 6E three-pack is back on sale for $285

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

So much relies on Wi-Fi — your TV, music, games, smart home devices, possibly even your alarm clock — which makes dead zones productivity killers. One of our favorite ways to remedy weak or spotty coverage is with Google's Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E and right now, a three pack is down to $285. That's a 29 percent discount and matches the sale price it hit last week for Prime Day. This isn't an all-time low, but it's just $5 more than the record.

We named the Nest Wi-Fi Pro the best for novice users in our guide to mesh Wi-Fi systems and it earned an 87 in our full review. Our reviewer, Daniel Cooper, called Google's 6E system "more approachable than the rest," though he notes that it's can't beat the competition on speed.

The smooth rounded shape is a little more decor-friendly than some more industrial-looking routers and was the first Nest router to harness WiFi 6/6E. That's great if you're looking to upgrade to the newer Wi-Fi standard, but keep in mind that these aren't backwards compatible with any pre-6E Nest routers.

As for speed, it's plenty fast enough for streaming movies and browsing the web and the coverage is impressive. To help with performance, it dynamically shunts traffic around the available space, including using the 6GHz band as backhaul. That frees up a lot of space in 2.4 and 5GHz bands, which is what most devices use. So unless you have a ton of devices that are Wi-Fi 6E-enabled, that feature should help. Still, if speed is your main concern, you might be better off with our pick for power users.

Overall, Dan appreicated that this was one of the cheapest WiFi 6E systems on the market, with a particularly easy-to-use app that made set up fairly foolproof. And if you're already using other Nest or Google-compatible smart home equipment, you'll appreciate the integration with the Google Home app.

