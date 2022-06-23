'A Plague Tale: Requiem' is set for release on October 18th

A Plague Tale: Requiem — the sequel to the 2019 game that features a pair of siblings fleeing Spanish Inquisition soldiers (as well as plague-ridden rats) — will arrive on October 18th. Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo released a lengthy trailer today that features over ten minutes of gameplay through the brutal world of a war-torn France from several centuries ago. Siblings Amicia and Hugo are now a few years older and more skilled at getting out of tough scrapes. The game follows the pair as they fight their way through mercenary bands, ambushes, murderous soldiers and disease-ridden rodents.

Xbox Gamepass subscribers should note that the game will be available on the service on the same day of its launch, a nice perk that Microsoft continues to do with more titles (Asobo is also the developer of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is also on Game Pass). Nintendo Switch owners can also look forward to a cloud version of Requiem. And of course, the game will be available for purchase on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PCs.

In a blog post , the game’s lead writer Sébastien Renard shed more light on what fans can expect in the sequel. Hugo, the younger sibling, has magical powers that are developing throughout the game and the elder sister Amica has honed her fighting skills. But even greater and more daunting obstacles lay ahead for the pair. “Our heroes will face their inner conflicts together with external ones. To begin with, they will discover a new part of France, Provence, which will offer new sights and sensations, leading them to believe in a kind of paradise. Unfortunately, the harsh medieval reality inevitably catches up, and their hopes vanish before they can get too comfortable,” wrote Renard.

You can get a closer look at Requiem in the trailer below.