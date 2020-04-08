Ableton Live is currently even cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday

While software like ProTools or Logic Pro aim to recreate a recording studio in a virtual setting, Live takes a digitally native approach, which lends it some flexibility. You can quickly switch between a traditional timeline environment and a loop-based performance mode called Session View. The included instruments are often designed to encourage experimentation -- the controls don’t always adhere to the typical layouts defined by analog synthesizers, so you have to play around to dial in a sound -- and may make some interesting sonic discoveries in the process. Even if you already have another DAW, being able to compose and experiment in Ableton Live can be a rewarding experience. If you’re on the fence, you’ll have plenty of time to test drive Live -- Ableton extended its free trial length from 30 days to 90. And if you do take the plunge but need some guidance, you can download the digital version of the company’s Making Music book for free.