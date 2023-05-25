Abode's entry-level Smart Home Security Kit only costs $160 but drops HomeKit support

Abode is launching a new Smart Home Security Kit that will integrate with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the Google Nest line of products. The entry-level kit includes the Abode Security Hub, a mini door/window sensor and a keyfob. The company is previously known for its line of DIY home security systems, which faces increased competition from the likes of Amazon, ADT, SimpliSafe and Cove Security.

users will be able to add new accessories, get event notifications, arm and disarm the system, set up automations and more with the accompanying Abode app. The new system will also be able to integrate with Amazon and Google’s smart home systems if you already have your devices like an Echo or Nest Home. Naturally, that means hands-free control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The Abode Smart Home Security Kit also includes a battery backup and cellular backup in case of a power outage, a 93dB siren and person, package and pet detection.

The one downside to the system compared to the previous system is that you’ll be losing HomeKit integration if you’ve built your smart home ecosystem inside of Apple’s Home app. The old Smart Security System used Z-Wave, Zigbee and HomeKit. If you’re looking for those integrations, you’ll have to buy Abode’s Smart Security Kit instead.

The new Adobe Smart Home Security Kit will be available at a special introductory price of $139.99 and will include free shipping. After this introductory pricing, users will be able to purchase the kit for $159.99.