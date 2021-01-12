Acer's laptop lineup gets RTX 30 graphics

Intel’s brand new Tiger Lake H35 chips and NVIDIA’s new RTX 30-series graphics are coming to a whole rft of Acer laptops. The company is updating a number of its chassis to include the new silicon, with the usual promise of ever-faster processing and graphics. That includes the Predator Helios 300, which will get the new RTX 3080, while the mid-range Nitro 5 will get the option to spec a new H35 chip in some territories.

The most notable entry on the list is the Predator Triton 300 SE, a silver special edition model of the 300-series laptop. It can be specced to include a Core i7-11370H chip alongside the RTX 3060, which can be paired with up to 24GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Cooling-wise, the new unit has 5th-generation AeroBlade fans, and Acer says the cooling has been tweaked for better thermals. It’s also got a 14-inch, 144Hz FHD display, and a rated battery life of around 10 hours on a charge.