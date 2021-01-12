Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Acer

Acer's laptop lineup gets RTX 30 graphics

As well as Intel's new 11th-generation Intel chips.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
18m ago
Image of the new Predator Triton 300 SE laptop
Acer

Intel’s brand new Tiger Lake H35 chips and NVIDIA’s new RTX 30-series graphics are coming to a whole rft of Acer laptops. The company is updating a number of its chassis to include the new silicon, with the usual promise of ever-faster processing and graphics. That includes the Predator Helios 300, which will get the new RTX 3080, while the mid-range Nitro 5 will get the option to spec a new H35 chip in some territories.

The most notable entry on the list is the Predator Triton 300 SE, a silver special edition model of the 300-series laptop. It can be specced to include a Core i7-11370H chip alongside the RTX 3060, which can be paired with up to 24GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Cooling-wise, the new unit has 5th-generation AeroBlade fans, and Acer says the cooling has been tweaked for better thermals. It’s also got a 14-inch, 144Hz FHD display, and a rated battery life of around 10 hours on a charge.

As for when they land in North America, the Triton should reach these shores in March, with the base model costing $1,400. The Helios 300, meanwhile, arrives in February, and will set you back $1,250 before you start picking out upgrades. As for the Nitro 5, there’s no word (yet) on when the Intel-packing models will land in the US, but Europeans can pick them up in March. 

In this article: Acer, Predator Triton 300 SE, Helios 300, Predator, Intel, Tiger Lake H, RTX 3080, NVIDIA, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
