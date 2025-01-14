Adobe tests live co-editing on Photoshop

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Photoshop is officially becoming a team project. Adobe has announced the creation of live co-editing on Photoshop, allowing multiple individuals to simultaneously work on the same file from different computers. If you're sick of waiting around for a document back then this is probably great news, but, if you're keen to only share the final product, then you might not want to alert your boss.

Adobe suggests a slew of uses for live co-editing in Photoshop, such as collaborating with other designers, allowing clients to directly edit and comment on a document or having students follow along to a teacher's lesson. To be fair, my design skills might be better if I had that option during my college Photoshop class.

The feature isn't completely finalized, with live co-editing only available in beta testing right now — though the company does offer a similar feature in Adobe Express. You can sign up to be part of the beta testing group here if you want to test it out for yourself. You can also look at competitors like Canva, which already offers real-time collaboration.