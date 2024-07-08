Agatha All Along finally comes to Disney+ on September 18

Let’s start this news off with a catchy song: Who just got a release date for Disney+? It’s Agatha All Along! The WandaVision spinoff series starring the titular witch who pulled every evil string in the original show starts streaming on September 18.

Disney and Marvel announced the release date for Agatha All Along today and gave us a teaser trailer to go with it.

The trailer shows Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) working as a detective when she finds the body of a Jane Doe by the river in Westview. She’s shocked to discover that the Jane Doe is none other than Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, who went into hiding after casting a containment spell on Agatha, stripping her of her powers in the process at the end of WandaVision. Rio (Aubrey Plaza), the warrior witch of Agatha’s coven, convinces her to break the spell. Soon enough, she embarks on a quest to regain her bewitching powers — but not without help from some new members of her coven, should they choose to join.

Agatha All Along was first announced in November 2021 under the working title Agatha: House of Harkness. The show’s title underwent a few hilarious revisions, including Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: The Lying Witch and Her Great Wardrobe, before Marvel decided to cease the jokes and title it after the song “Agatha All Along.” Just like WandaVision, the show will run for nine episodes, with the first two episodes airing on Disney+ on release day.