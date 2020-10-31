Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anut21ng via Getty Images

AI can detect COVID-19 by listening to your coughs

This could lead to a pre-screening app you could use.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago
Comments
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Young Asian Man coughing and covering mouth and using smartphone , take care of your Health concept , Health care concept
Anut21ng via Getty Images

It’s easy to be worried when you cough these days — is it COVID-19, or are you just clearing your throat? You might get a clearer answer soon. MIT researchers have developed AI that can recognize forced coughing from people who have COVID-19, even if they’re otherwise asymptomatic. The trick was to develop a slew of neural networks that can distinguish subtle changes indicative of the novel coronavirus’ effects.

One neural network detects sounds associated with vocal strength. Another listens for emotional states that reflect a neurological decline, such as increased frustration or a “flat affect.” A third network, meanwhile, gauges changes in respiratory performance. Throw in an algorithm that checks for muscular degradation (that is, weaker coughs) and it provides a more complete picture of someone’s health.

The AI is highly accurate in early tests. After the team trained its model on tens of thousands of cough and dialog samples, the technology recognized 98.5 percent of coughs from people with confirmed COVID-19 cases. It identified 100 percent of people who were ostensibly asymptomatic, too.

There are clear limits. The technology isn’t meant to diagnose symptomatic people, as they might have other conditions that produce similar behavior. And while it’s quite capable, you wouldn’t want to use this for a definitive verdict on whether or not you’re infected.

This isn’t a theoretical exercise, though. The scientists are developing a “user-friendly” app that could be used as a prescreening tool for the virus. You might only have to cough into your phone each day to determine if it’s safe for you to head outside. The researchers even suggest this could put an end to pandemics if the tool was always listening in the background, although that’s a big “if” when it would likely raise privacy issues.

In this article: AI, artificial intelligence, Covid-19, Health, Medicine, coronavirus, science, neural network, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Chevy will start selling EV retrofit kits in 2021

Chevy will start selling EV retrofit kits in 2021

View
Disney robot with human-like gaze is equal parts uncanny and horrifying

Disney robot with human-like gaze is equal parts uncanny and horrifying

View
Nest thermostats in the US and Canada can now monitor your HVAC system

Nest thermostats in the US and Canada can now monitor your HVAC system

View
$149 Playdate handheld is 'ready to go,' orders start in early 2021

$149 Playdate handheld is 'ready to go,' orders start in early 2021

View
Intel's Iris Xe Max dedicated graphics are now available in laptops

Intel's Iris Xe Max dedicated graphics are now available in laptops

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr