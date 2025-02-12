Adobe’s Firefly generative AI video app is now in public beta

Adobe's Firefly Video Model is in public beta as of today, meaning the days of praying you had a chance to test it are over. The company claims that it's the first commercially safe generative AI video model in the market. Previously, it was only available in the Adobe Premiere Pro video editor with Generative Extend, but you can also access a standalone Firefly web app now.

For those unaware, Adobe's Firefly Video Model powers the Generate Video feature, which can generate video clips from a text prompt or image. It can also edit images, turn them into videos, create 3D worlds and more. The content is "safe" for commercial use too, since the AI applies watermarks signifying which parts have AI assistance, and that can be checked with the Adobe Content Authenticity web app's Inspect tool . In other words, it's "safe" because people can check if AI was used in the content due to embedded data.

The Firefly web app integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Express and more. Three new features available on the app today include video generation and scene-to-image generation with the ability to fine-tune footage, allowing users to make images from 3D sketches, plus audio and video translation into supported languages.

Currently, there are two pricing plans: Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro. The former grants access to 2,000 video/audio credits a month and 20 five-second 1080p video generations, while the latter increases the number of credits to 7,000 and video generations to 70. A Firefly Premium plan for professionals is coming soon. You can now purchase a Firefly Standard subscription for $10 a month, while a Firefly Pro subscription costs $30 a month.