Adobe's latest sneak previews of upcoming features include AI sound generation and image remixing

These features are currently in the experimental stage and don’t have release dates.

Yesterday, Adobe announced its new Firefly Video Model, a generative AI model for video editing developed by the company, along with Generative Extend, a Premiere Pro feature. Today, Adobe is teasing some experimental photo and video editing tools for PhotoShop and Premiere Pro. Since they’re part of Adobe’s “sneaks” previews, they’re still being tested and no launch dates are available.

There are a total of nine features, and we’ll start with Project Perfect Blend for PS, which improves natural blending and makes shadow casting more realistic, creating more lifelike images. Project Clean Machine removes photo flashes, fireworks and objects blocking the camera’s view.

One feature that stands out is Project In Motion, which lets users transform custom shape animations into video by entering a prompt, while Project Know How is a content authenticator tool that can search for a video file’s source online.

Project Turntable lets users rotate 2D vector art in 3D, thereby allowing the 2D vector art to face a direction of their choice. The generative AI model fills in any blanks to create presentable 3D vector art.

Another standout tool is Project Super Sonic, which generates sound effects via prompts or clicking on objects in a video. The latter method can create sounds without typing prompts into the generative AI model. Project Super Sonic seems helpful for people looking to design the sounds they want.

Adobe is also working on Microsoft Copilot integration in Project Scenic. This tool creates 3D scene layouts using Copilot prompts, and the camera and objects in the layout can be tweaked.

Project Remix A Lot leverages generative AI to create images in various shapes and sizes, all fully editable. In other words, users can “remix” creations into shapes they like, including unusual ones.

Finally, we have Project Hi-Fi. With this tool, it’s possible to transform sketches and concepts into high-quality images. These images can easily be dragged into PhotoShop for editing.

If you’re curious about Adobe’s latest Sneaks, you can see and hear more about them all over on Adobe’s YouTube page.