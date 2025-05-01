The BBC used AI (and an actor) to bring Agatha Christie to life for its writing masterclass series

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The BBC announced a new addition to its Maestro series of masterclasses, featuring its first posthumous teacher, Agatha Christie, presenting her writing tips in 4K video. The best-selling author of literature in human history teaches an 11-lesson course on writing mysteries, and the BBC seems very aware of the issues circling AI, which provokes a mix of intrigue and, honestly, wariness.

Christie, who died in 1976, has had her likeness composited through a blend of licensed images, limited footage and past audio recordings. That data has been blended with actor Vivien Keene, who 'performs' the words of Christie on video. This is a more cautious approach. During a Q&A event at the course's launch in London, Keene stated outright that this was a performance. It seems a particularly risky choice, too: a lot of writers, editors, and authors are facing AI tools that reduce job opportunities or absorb their writing (and IP) without permission to train AI models.

Image by Mat Smith for Engadget

The BBC says all the writing advice comes directly from her writings, author's notes and archival interviews, curated by leading Christie experts and scholars, including Dr Mark Aldridge, Michelle Kazmer, Gray Robert Brown and Jamie Bernthal-Hooker. One of the stipulations from the Christie estate was that all the writing tips and guidance come directly from her. The makers claim that AI hasn't filled in the gaps or made guesses about her writing style, or what advice she might give.

The BBC's Maestro series is part of the company's business arm, offering over 40 courses in the style of Masterclass but with, obviously a lot more Brits, priced at $10 per month. (Don't let the fact that the Diary of a CEO guy is there put you off – the Billy Connolly course is excellent.)

However, for this course, the team ballooned to over 100 people, factoring AI rendering experts, sound engineers and more, to deliver a convincing portrayal of the author of Murder on the Orient Express, Mousetrap and, well, all the others.

Image by Mat Smith for Engadget

During the Q&A (at the glamorous Claridges hotel, of course), Dr. Mark Aldridge explained that in A Murder's Announced, Christie had a different murderer in mind when she first began writing that book – something vital if you're trying to convey her writing process. This could then be folded into the course guidance and content.

At the launch event – with almost enough champagne to fill the Nile – I got to delve into the lessons. I'm not ready to pen a 50,000-word page-turner, it's a convincing facsimile. There's still a glint of uncanny valley, of course, (I think it's something to do with the eyes?), but even BBC Maestro CEO Michael Levine noted that since the project's inception a few years ago, the technology had evolved so quickly that the team was able to do even more than what it first thought was possible.

Levine joked that the only books that rivaled sales of Christie's body of work by sheer volume are the works of Shakespeare and The Bible. There are no plans yet to add further 'resurrected' experts to the Maestro lineup.