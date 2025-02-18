All of Humane's AI pins will stop working in 10 days

AI hardware startup Humane has given its users just ten (10!) days notice that their Pins will be disconnected. In a note to its customers, the company said AI Pins will "continue to function normally" until 12PM PT on February 28. On that date, users will lose access to essentially all of their device's features, including but not limited to calling, messaging, AI queries and cloud access. The FAQ does note that you'll still be able to check on your battery life, though.

Humane is encouraging its users to download any stored data before February 28, as it plans on permanently deleting "all remaining customer data" at the same time as switching its servers off.

The company says it will refund customers who are still within the 90-day return window, so long as they submit by February 27. It also notes that users who opted to wait for a replacement for the device's combo fire hazard and Charge Case will now be refunded "the portion of [their] original purchase price that was allocated to the Charge Case." In the original recall note, that amount was $149 if ordered separately or $129 if ordered as part of the "Complete System" bundle.

Today's discontinuation announcement was brought about by the acquisition of Humane by HP, which is buying the company's intellectual property for $116 million but clearly has no interest in its current hardware business. The AI Pin was famously panned at launch by a broad section of reviewers, including our own Cherlynn Low, who called it "the solution to none of technology's problems."

HP says the acquisition will bring Humane's "engineers, architects and product innovators" to a new team called HP IQ, which it describes as an "AI innovation lab focused on building an intelligent ecosystem across HP's products and services for the future of work." Good luck with that!

The New York Times reported last June that Humane was seeking a $1 billion buyout after only receiving 10,000 orders, and cited HP as an interested company. Another seven months of reality has apparently persuaded Humane's founders to settle for a far lower figure.