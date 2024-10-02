Amazon tablets are getting AI tools, like writing assist and automatic website summaries

Did you think Amazon Fire tablets were exempt from generative AI tools? Think again. The company just announced a spate of AI-centric features that are rolling out to the just-announced Fire HD 8 refresh and a bunch of older models.

None of these features are too surprising, but they seem useful and fun. There’s something called Writing Assist, which is exactly what it sounds like. This tool integrates with the on-screen keyboard and should be compatible with any app on the tablet. It provides grammar assistance and will transform copy into a number of pre-set styles. This is a quick way to turn “what’s up with my paycheck” into something a bit more professional.

The appropriately-named Webpage Summaries offers up automatic summaries of websites. This tool will “distill the key points in an article or on a web page” to give concise summaries. Amazon says it will catch readers up to speed “in a matter of seconds.” This kind of thing is generative AI 101, as there are plenty of pre-existing tools that mimic this functionality. Still, it’s nice to have it native on Amazon tablets.

Amazon

Finally, there’s Wallpaper Creator, which brings a chat prompt into the mix. Just type in what kind of background you want and let the power-hungry magic of AI do the work. Amazon says users can “choose from one of the curated prompts” or let their “imagination run wild.” The company says the algorithm will create “unique, high-resolution” images that can be used as a tablet’s wallpaper.

All of these features will be available for the just-revealed Fire HD 8 refresh, but Amazon says they are also coming to other “compatible Fire tablets later this month.” We reached out to the company and asked which Fire tablets are compatible and will update this post when we hear back.