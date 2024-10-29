Amazon’s AI-powered shopping assistant Rufus launches in Europe today

It’s still in beta, though should roll out to most users within the next few weeks.

Amazon’s shopping-focused chatbot Rufus is launching throughout Europe, after coming to the US back in February. It starts rolling out today as a beta in Germany, France, Italy and Spain, after coming to the UK in September. This is a gradual rollout and the company says it could be a few weeks before every single user in the aforementioned countries receives a software update.

To get started with Rufus, look for the icon on the bottom right-hand corner of the mobile app. This will open up the chat box. Customers can tap on this chat box to ask follow up questions or receive more information on a pre-existing query. This is a beta release, so Amazon encourages customers to leave feedback by “rating their answers with a thumbs up or thumbs down.” There’s also an option for more directed freeform feedback.

For the uninitiated, Rufus is a generative AI shopping assistant that was trained on Amazon’s entire product catalog, along with customer reviews, community Q&As and “information from across the web.” It’s a chatbot, so customers can ask Rufus questions about products and the like.

For instance, users can ask Rufus if a particular pair of running shoes are durable or if a jacket is machine-washable. This is AI, though, so even Amazon admits that the information may not always be correct. “It’s still early days for generative AI, and the technology won’t always get it exactly right,” the company writes.

If you live in the US, you already have access to the chatbot. Just look for the tell-tale icon that looks like two chat bubbles, along with the name Rufus.