AMC Theatres will screen a Swedish movie 'visually dubbed' with the help of AI

On May 9, AMC Theatres will start showing a sci-fi movie that was shot in Swedish but will look like it was made in English instead. Watch the Skies, which was released in its home country as UFO Sweden, had undergone "visual dubbing" with the help of artificial intelligence. An AI company called Flawless used its technology to digitally alter the film's images, making the actors look like they were truly speaking in English. Notably, the original actors recorded their own dialogues in English in a sound booth — Flawless AI's technology merely altered the movements of their lips in the movie.

On its website, Flawless says its TrueSync AI technology "captures every nuance of an actor's performance and generates new lip movements that perfectly map to the new language audio, providing the perfect visual dub." Variety says the tool is compliant with the rules set by SAG-AFTRA, which ended a four-month strike in 2023 after securing a deal with studios that protects members "from the threat of AI."

Flawless AI's technology could lower the barrier of entry into foreign films. It could make them more appealing to audiences resistant to watching subtitled movies and could provide a better experience for audiences in countries that normally dub movies in their native language. "Showing our materials to filmmakers, especially over the past year, they realize the potential from going to a local stage to a global stage," the company's co-founder, Scott Mann, told Variety. "It's a huge opportunity to get your work out and it's been invigorating. They are so excited about showing their work in a wider audience, and especially in America."

Watch the Skies revolves around a teenager who believes that her missing father wasn't dead but was abducted by aliens. To uncover the truth about her father's disappearance, she teams up with UFO Club to look for him. AMC Theatres has committed to showing the film in 100 locations across America.