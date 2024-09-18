Apple confirms expanded language support for Apple Intelligence in 2025

The AI tools will be available in German, Italian, Korean and other languages next year, but there’s a catch.

The rollout of Apple Intelligence will be fairly slow-paced, with Apple gradually adding new features and support for more languages over the coming months. The company has now confirmed support for several more languages as Apple Intelligence will be available in German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese and Vietnamese in 2025. That’s in addition to previously announced support for Chinese, French, Japanese and Spanish.

Apple will initially offer Apple Intelligence in the US in English with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 in October. As such, you won’t have access to the tools immediately if you pick up an iPhone 16 when Apple’s latest smartphone lineup ships on Friday.

The tools will be available in localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK in December. Apple will also start rolling out the features in India and Singapore in English next year. Further language support is to be announced.

There is one key thing worth noting as part of the Apple Intelligence rollout, however. Apple is not planning to broadly offer the tools in the European Union or Chinese mainland right away. So while you’ll be able to use Apple Intelligence in Portuguese or French, you might not necessarily be able to do so while you’re in Portugal or France.

“Apple Intelligence will not currently work if you are in the EU and if your Apple ID Country/Region is also in the EU,” Apple notes in a support article. “If traveling outside of the EU, Apple Intelligence will work when your device language and Siri language are set to a supported language.”

Also, as things stand, Apple Intelligence won’t work on phones bought on the Chinese mainland. Those traveling to China with an iPhone they bought elsewhere also won’t have access to the tools if their Apple ID Country/Region is set to mainland China.

Apple is hoping to bring Apple Intelligence to the EU and China, however. The company told TechCrunch that it's in talks with regulators in both markets over the issue. Apple is initially withholding the AI tools from the EU over concerns related to the Digital Markets Act.

Update 9/18 10:41AM ET: Added a note that Apple is in discussions with the EU and China over Apple Intelligence.