Apple Intelligence is coming to EU iPhones and iPads in April

Folks in the European Union finally know when Apple Intelligence will be available on their mobile devices. Apple told EU users on Monday that its AI suite will arrive in April 2025. The first Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools and AI notification summaries, are now available for English speakers elsewhere.

Apple announced the EU release date in a press release for the European Union (via 9to5Mac). Translated from Italian, the news post reads, “In April, Apple Intelligence features will begin to be distributed to iPhone and iPad users in the EU.”

The article notes that the first wave of Apple Intelligence is already available for EU users in macOS Sequoia 15.1. That’s because Apple used the Digital Markets Act (DMA) as its rationale for delaying its EU AI. In this case, the regulations only affect iPhone and iPad software, not macOS.

On Monday, Apple also confirmed that its AI suite will be available in more languages in April and throughout the year through a software update. These include Chinese, Korean, French, Japanese, English (India), English (Singapore), Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, German and Vietnamese. In December, Apple Intelligence will become available in English variants for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK.

Apple Intelligence is getting a tiered rollout. Today’s first batch in iOS 18.1 (for those outside the EU) includes Writing Tools, live transcriptions, notification summaries and more. iOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2 will bring additional features like ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, Visual Intelligence and Image Playground. That software is currently in beta and is expected to arrive with an official release in December.

The only catch is you’ll need a compatible device. On iPhone, that’s limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 series. M-series iPads, Macs, and the new seventh-gen iPad mini are also supported.

Update, October 28 2024, 4:09PM ET: This story has been updated to correct the timeframe of the release of Apple Intelligence in more languages, clarifying that it's coming "in April and throughout the year" and not just "in April."