Apple is delaying its smarter, more personal Siri

Apple is delaying its updated version of Siri that understands personal context and can take action inside of apps, according to a statement the company shared with Daring Fireball.

The company didn't offer a date as to when the upgrades to Siri will actually launch beyond that they're "rolling them out in the coming year." Here's the full statement reproduced below:

Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we've made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We've also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.

A revamped, more powerful Siri was a core part of Apple's original pitch for Apple Intelligence. Way back when the company first detailed its plans, it claimed that Siri would not only understand what's happening on your phone, but also be able to take action in apps for you. So far, the main pieces of that new Siri Apple has shipped are the ability to type requests rather than speak them out loud, the ability to understand and explain Apple product features, a new animation for when Siri is activated and integration with ChatGPT.

Bloomberg was the first to report that the updated Siri was facing problems and potential delays. Apple's plans to connect Siri to a large language model that would give the assistant even more capabilities is also reportedly years away.