Baidu is making its AI assistant ERNIE Bot free to use starting on April 1

Amid stiff competition, Baidu says it's making its AI chatbot free to use. Starting on April 1, ERNIE Bot will be available to users at no cost. Baidu says it will also issue refunds to users in some cases. The company cited reduced costs and tech improvements as reasons for making ERNIE Bot free across desktop and mobile.

Moreover, Baidu plans to roll out an advanced search function on the same day, per Reuters . This will also be available for free and is said to include upgraded reasoning capability.

Baidu started offering premium features in its search engine in late 2023. Those were powered by advanced AI models such as ERNIE 4.0 . The company charged around $8 per month (59.9 yuan) for those features.